‘No Infiltration Reported Along LAC in the Past Six Months’: MHA
He said there were 47 attempted infiltration along the India-Pakistan border in last six months.
The Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday, 16 September, told Parliament there have been no infiltrations reported along the India-China border during the last six months.
The statement was made in a written reply to a query posed by MP Dr Anil Agrawal in the Rajya Sabha over concerns of increasing infiltration from both Pakistan and China, reported news agency ANI.
Infiltrations Along the LOC
His reply read that 47 attempted infiltration along the India-Pakistan border were reported during the last six months. April saw the highest infiltration attempts with 24 instances. In February and June, there were no infiltration attempts. Months of March, May, and July saw 4, 8, and 11 infiltration attempts respectively.
"The government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration, which inter-alia includes multi-tiered deployment along the International border/Line of Control, improved intelligence and operational coordination, border fencing, deploying technological solutions and taking pro-active action against infiltrators," Rai said.
Who Does Modi Govt Stand With, Asks Rahul Gandhi
In response to the statement, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted asking whether the Modi government stands with the Indian Army or with China.
