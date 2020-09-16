‘No Infiltration Reported Along LAC in the Past Six Months’: MHA

His reply read that 47 attempted infiltration along the India-Pakistan border were reported during the last six months. April saw the highest infiltration attempts with 24 instances. In February and June, there were no infiltration attempts. Months of March, May, and July saw 4, 8, and 11 infiltration attempts respectively.

"The government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration, which inter-alia includes multi-tiered deployment along the International border/Line of Control, improved intelligence and operational coordination, border fencing, deploying technological solutions and taking pro-active action against infiltrators," Rai said.