Agencies Looking for Two Masterminds in Afghanistan in 3,000 kg Heroin Smuggling

The investigating agency has identified two Afghanistan nationals suspected to be the masterminds behind the seized 3,000 kg of heroin found hidden inside soap stone/talc powder containers at Mundra Port, whose market value is around Rs 21,000 crore.

During the interrogation, one of the four arrested Afghan nationals revealed to the investigating agencies that he was working on the instructions of two Afghan nationals, who are currently in Afghanistan.

And this is the second consignment received by the same company from Afghanistan. The first consignment was imported in June 2021.

So far investigation shows that most of the arrested Afghans were living in Delhi for many years. Many of them were renting places in Delhi like Alipur for storing consignments. The agencies are now looking for these store houses in Delhi NCR, said sources.

Investigation has revealed that some of the arrested Afghan nationals got in touch with the masterminds when the first consignment was imported in India around June 2021.

The agency is also probing connection with another drug racket busted by Punjab Police in Sainik Farm in Delhi in July 2021. The Punjab Police unearthed a heroin-manufacturing unit running in a rented place. Since the first consignment period matches with the Sainik Farm raids, investigative agency is probing whether the same group of people are involved in both the cases.