Ganja Drive in Hyderabad: Police Stop People, Search WhatsApp for 'Drug Chats'

Censuring the move as 'unlawful' and an 'infringement on the right to privacy', a Telangana High Court advocate Karam Komireddy stated, "Right to privacy is part of the constitutional framework and the Supreme Court has held that right to privacy is a fundamental right and is part of Article 21 that deals with right to life and liberty. The cops have no right to randomly check phones of people," The News Minute reported.

The Supreme Court had included the right to privacy in the list of fundamental rights inscribed in the Constitution of India in 2017. A nine-judge bench of the top court had delivered a unanimous verdict on the issue.