Ganja Drive in Hyderabad: Police Stop People, Search WhatsApp for 'Drug Chats'
Amid an ongoing drive to eliminate 'ganja menace' in the city, the Hyderabad Police is conducting randomised searches and raids to identify individuals peddling or consuming marijuana.
On Thursday, a video clip, circulated on social media, showed the city police asking youth for their phones, without warrant or cause, and searching keywords like 'ganja' to look for any related private chats.
The visual also shows the police raiding a local kirana store, and thoroughly searching the contents of several items on display.
As per a report by The News Minute, in the last few days, every police station in the city has been undertaking raids and searches for marijuana on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police.
Meanwhile, Telangana Today has reported that the police has registered seven cases, and arrested 10 alleged drugs peddlers in the last two days.
'People Are Cooperating, Nobody Being Forced'
Speaking to The News Minute, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Gajarao Bhupal claimed that the authorities are "not forcing anybody" to hand in their phones for checking.
"People are cooperating and no one is complaining, so I don’t think there is anything illegal," Bhupal added, The News Minute quoted.
However, upon being asked if the people have the agency to deny handing in their devices, the DCP stated, "The public can deny giving their phone. However, we will then have to see what legal provisions apply... There are no specific instructions as there has not been any issue so far."
'Unconstitutional, Infringes on Right to Privacy'
Censuring the move as 'unlawful' and an 'infringement on the right to privacy', a Telangana High Court advocate Karam Komireddy stated, "Right to privacy is part of the constitutional framework and the Supreme Court has held that right to privacy is a fundamental right and is part of Article 21 that deals with right to life and liberty. The cops have no right to randomly check phones of people," The News Minute reported.
The Supreme Court had included the right to privacy in the list of fundamental rights inscribed in the Constitution of India in 2017. A nine-judge bench of the top court had delivered a unanimous verdict on the issue.
