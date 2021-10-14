WhatsApp May Introduce a New Customer Privacy Feature Soon: Report

WhatsApp has been reportedly testing a new customer privacy feature for its users to restrict specific contacts from seeing their 'About' status. The new feature is yet to be made available to beta testers.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, a website that follows WhatsApp related news, "WhatsApp is working on the 'My contacts except…' option for 'About'."

The report also stated that the same feature was earlier spotted for 'Last Seen' and 'Profile Picture' as well.