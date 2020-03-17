Working From Home Amid Coronavirus? Do It Bengaluru Start-Ups Way

“We spent the last week educating ourselves on how to recruit, train and conduct work over the phone with our patients. We’ve never had a WFH model, not propagated it but now it was imperative.” she said on the phone from the US, from where she is supervising the company.

“We maintain informal conversations on our WhatsApp groups, ask employees to share pictures of their WFH set-ups, just to keep the mood light. We also keep sharing facts about the virus and myth-busting so everyone is aware,” Srivastava said.

However, some companies had to make exceptions to the rule when inadequate WFH set-ups and poor network issues plagued some of their employees.

“A few people stay as paying guests, they don’t have a table to sit and work, they basically have a bed, so that’s not conducive for them. We had another employee who did not have broadband internet so we have allowed such people to come to work but we ensure that they sit far apart,” Shetty said.