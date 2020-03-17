Indian-Origin Jew Thrashed in COVID-19-Linked Hate Crime in Israel

An Indian-origin Jew was thrashed allegedly by two persons who called him a Chinese and yelled 'Corona! Corona" in Israel's Tiberias city, in an apparent racist assault linked to the virus outbreak.

Am-Shalem Singson, 28, from the Bnei Menashe community, hailing from the north-eastern states of Manipur and Mizoram, was admitted to the Poriya hospital with severe chest injuries, Channel 13 reported.