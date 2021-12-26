‘How Will Our Religion Survive?’: Ask Hindu Goons Who Attacked Church in Assam

Several goons stormed into a church in Assam’s Silchar on Saturday, 25 December, the one big day for Christians, demanding it to be shut down as Hindus were also taking part in the festivities.

The goons, claiming to be members of the Bajrang Dal, which has its ties to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claimed they had no issue with Christians celebrating Christmas but declared that Hindus will not be allowed to do so, as 25 December is also 'Tulsi Diwas'.

Video of the altercation has gone viral on social media. One of the goons can be heard saying in the video: