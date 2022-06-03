Amit Shah's Meet on J&K Unrest Starts, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Present
LG Manoj Sinha, senior officials from the home ministry, central government, and J&K are present in the meeting.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is charing a high-level meeting to discuss the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir alongside J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other officials.
This is the second high-level meeting within a span of a few weeks, at a time where terrorists have targeted and killed civilians in the Valley.
In the last meeting on 17 June, the home minister had advocated pro-active and coordinated counter-terror operations and had asked security forces to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and wipe out terrorism from the Union Territory.
Besides J&K LG Manoj Sinha, senior officials from the home ministry and functionaries from the central government and Union Territory will participate in the meeting on Friday. The discussions will also take into account the logistics and arrangements required for the annual Amarnath Yatra (pilgrimage) which is being organised after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Targetted Killings in Kashmir
The meeting comes at a time where terrorists have carried out multiple targeted killings, including of a woman teacher hailing from Jammu, a Rajasthan Bank Manager and two non-local labourers.
On 18 May, terrorists had entered into a wine shop at Baramulla in North Kashmir and threw a grenade, killing one person hailing from Jammu region and injuring three others.
On 24 May, a policeman, Saifullah Qadri, was shot dead outside his residence in Srinagar while a television artiste Amreen Bhat was gunned down in Budgam two days later.
On 2 June, hours after the killing of a banker from Rajasthan in Kulgam, two non-local labourers were shot at in Magraypora, Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.
Scores of Kashmiri Pandits, who were employed under a prime minister's package in 2012, have been staging continuous protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists on 12 May in Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.
Increased Security
Since the previous high-level meet, the home minister in an official statement directed security forces and the J&K police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations.
The home minister has also added that to fulfill PM Narendra Modi's vision of peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, cross-border infiltration should be brought to an absolute halt.
