He’s Incoherent, Frail, Confused: Varavara Rao’s Family Seeks Bail

They added that must be immediately released and allowed to be “with his own people” as that is the only remedy he requires.

Rao, 80, is a co-accused in the Bhima Koregaon case and was shifted to Nanavati Hospital from St George’s Hospital on 19 July after National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) urged the Maharashtra government to ensure that proper treatment is provided.

The Bombay High Court had, on 28 July, directed Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital to produce a report on the status of Rao’s health.