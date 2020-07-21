‘Varavara Rao on Deathbed’: Plea For Kin to See Him From Distance

Days after 80-year-old jailed poet and human rights activist Varavara Rao tested positive for COVID-19, the Bombay High Court, on Monday, 20 July, asked the Maharashtra government and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if his family can be allowed to see him from a distance at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.

During the hearing, Rao’s lawyer Sandeep Pasbola told the court that his client “is almost on the deathbed”, reported PTI.

Pasbola argued in court that if the Telugu poet was to expire, it should be in the presence of his family. According to a report in Scroll.in, Pasbola said, “His condition is very serious,” Rao’s lawyer Sandeep Pasbola told the court. “He hit his head against the hospital bed while he was at the JJ Hospital and sustained severe injuries. Besides COVID-19, he suffers from several ailments, he is hallucinating and is delirious.”