Submit Report on Varavara Rao’s Health: Bombay HC to City Hospital

Rao’s family had also requested permission to visit him from a reasonable distance, saying that he was almost on his “death bed”. The Court had, thereby, on 20 July, sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the same.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the NIA, informed the court that he was being provided with all the medical assistance required, in keeping with the ICMR guidelines, as per Bar and Bench.

Singh also told the court that the agency was not opposed to Rao’s family visiting him in the hospital, as long as the Hospital is not opposed to it, and ICMR’s specific guidelines in relation to visitation permission for COVID-19 patients are adhered to.

The Bombay High Court bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht then reportedly permitted the same.