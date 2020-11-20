Kerala Actor Assault: HC Refuses to Transfer Case to Another Court

“Unless the court and the prosecution work in sync, either the guilty escapes from the clutches of law or the innocent being punished,” the court observed.

The 2017 case pertains to the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor in Kerala. Malayalam actor Dileep, who is the eighth accused in the case, is alleged to have masterminded the assault, allegedly over a personal grudge against the survivor actor.

The trial of the case began in November 2019 at the Additional Sessions (CBI special No III) Court in Ernakulam and was being heard by judge Honey M Varghese. Notably, it was on the special request of the survivor actor, that a woman judge should try the case, that the Kerala High Court had appointed Judge Honey M Varghese to preside over the trial.