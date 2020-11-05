Kerala Govt to Withdraw Consent Given to CBI to Probe Cases

It was in 2017, the Kerala government issued an order enabling general consent to CBI to investigate cases. Now, cabinet has decided to issue another executive order withdrawing the consent. However, the decision will not affect ongoing CBI cases.

Recently CBI had registered a case alleging violation in Foreign Currency Regulations Act (FCRA) in the Life Mission project of state government. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Congress MLA Anil Akkara. However, the Kerala High Court later stayed the probe for two months and observed that the Life Mission doesn't come under FCRA.