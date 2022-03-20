'Have To Work Together Under Mann's Leadership': Kejriwal Addresses Punjab MLAs
He added that Mann would assign a "target to each minister and they will have to do the work within the fixed time."
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addressed the party MLAs of Punjab via video conferencing on Sunday, 20 March, instructing them to work under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has won in 4 states is not able to form government till now due to fighting within party. You all have to work together under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. I'm like your elder brother to give guidance," the AAP chief stated.
He added that Mann would assign a "target to each minister and they will have to do the work within the fixed time limit," and said that if the target was "not fulfilled, then the public will say change the minister," news agency ANI reported.
Resuming his address, he said that that whole country was talking about Bhagwant Mann and his work.
"Compensation for crops damaged in October has been released and farmers will get cheques in the coming days. You have done a good work within 3 days of forming the government," Kejriwal praised the state leaders.
The interaction took place in Mohali, with CM Bhagwant Mann present.
On 16 March, Bhagwant Mann took charge as the chief minister of Punjab after the AAP decimated the Congress party in the Assembly elections held in February, winning 92 out of 117 seats in a landslide mandate.
CM Mann had taken to Twitter on Saturday to say, "Today the new Cabinet of Punjab took oath and at the same time pledged to fulfill the expectations of the people. Congratulations to all the new ministers. We have to work together with full sincerity for the 3 crore people of Punjab, to make Punjab golden again."
(With inputs from ANI.)
