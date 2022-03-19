10 Ministers Take Oath In Punjab's New Bhagwant Mann-Led Government
After assuming office, the ministers will participate in the first Cabinet meeting of the new AAP government.
Ten ministers in the new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took oath at the Punjab Civil Secretariat on Saturday, 19 March, and will participate in the first Cabinet meeting of the new government at 12:30 pm.
The new ministers are:
Harpal Singh Cheema, MLA from Dirba
Baljit Kaur, MLA from Malout
Harbhajan Singh ETO, MLA from Jandiala
Vijay Singla, MLA from Mansa
Lal Chand Kataruchak, MLA from Bhoa
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, two-time MLA from Barnala
Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, MLA from Ajnala
Laljit Singh Bhullar, MLA from Patti
Brahm Shankar Jimpa, MLA from Hoshiarpur
Harjot Singh Bains, MLA from Anandpur Sahib
On 16 March, Bhagwant Mann took charge as the chief minister of Punjab after he AAP decimated the Congress party in the Assembly elections held in February, winning 92 out of 117 seats in a landslide mandate.
There are 18 berths in Punjab Cabinet, including the chief ministerial position.
