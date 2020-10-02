Were Hathras Rape Victim’s Kin Present for Cremation? What We Know

A hapless mother pleading to take her daughter’s body home “one last time” as cops try to “advise” her to “listen” to them – the events leading to the cremation of the rape victim in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras in the dead of the night on 30 September were unusual.

But what’s more unusual was the Uttar Pradesh Police’s urgency to perform the last rites – and, as it has now emerged, without the presence of any family member.

The rape victim’s family members have alleged that they were not present at the time the pyre was lit. However, the police, government officials, and right-wing affiliated handles on social media are refuting their claims, saying the family was “very much present” during the cremation.