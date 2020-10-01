After Hathras, 14-Yr-Old ‘Raped’ by Neighbour in UP’s Bulandshahr 

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr late on Tuesday, 29 September. The accused man was arrested on Thursday, the police said.

The incident occurred in a village in Kakore area, with the girl's father lodging a complaint saying that his daughter was raped by their 20-year-old neighbour, reports said.

A case was subsequently registered based on the father's complaint, while the girl is undergoing medical treatment.