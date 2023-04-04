‘FIR Pe FIR’: Despite Complaints, Hate Speech Remains Unabated in Maharashtra

Again, only five days after this FIR, Chavhanke — a TV anchor notorious for spreading fake news — went on to address another gathering in Nashik.

Investigating officer in this case, API Vishal Ingle said that the matter is still under investigation and the police will take necessary action soon.

Here, it is pertinent to note that a hate speech case involving Suresh Chavhanke is already being heard in the Supreme Court of India.

On 20 February, the Delhi Police told the SC that the investigation into hate speeches made during a Hindu Yuva Vahini event in December 2021 is in the “advance stage”.

Speakers at the December 2021 event — conducted by Chavhanke — had called for violence against Muslims.

“In order to make this country a Hindu nation and to keep it a Hindu nation, and to move forward, we will fight, die and kill, if required,” Chavhanke had said.

Not just Chavhanke, T Raja Singh has also been booked for similar offences in other states. The most recent complaint against Singh was filed on 1 April at Hyderabad's Afzalgunj Police Station. He was booked under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

At the rally, riding on the back of an elephant, the former BJP MLA said that only followers of the two-child policy would be given the right to vote if India became a Hindu rashtra.

“If India becomes a Hindu rashtra, only believers of the ‘we two, our two’ policy will get voting rights,” he said, adding that the ones who follow the ‘we five, our 50’ policy will not be allowed to vote.