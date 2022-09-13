Gyanvapi Masjid Committee Consulting Senior Lawyers, To Move High Court

The Anjuman Intezamia Committee of the Gyanvapi mosque has been consulting senior lawyers to challenge the order of a local court rejecting its petition regarding the maintainability of the ongoing case, its representatives said on Tuesday, 13 September.

"We have been hugely disappointed with the order of the district court. We are sad that the court rejected all of our arguments but we will not give up," committee joint secretary Mohammad Yasin was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"We are consulting senior lawyers of the High Court to challenge the verdict," he further added.