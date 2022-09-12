Gyanvapi Mosque: Varanasi Court To Pronounce Order Today, Security Increased

The court of Varanasi's District Judge AK Vishvesh is slated to pronounce an order on the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case on Monday, 12 September, deciding on the "maintainability" of the plea filed by five Hindu women seeking permission to perform daily worship of the Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Madan Mohan Yadav, a lawyer of the Hindu side, has claimed that the mosque, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, was constructed after demolishing the temple.

On Monday, advocate VS Jain, representing the Hindu side, claimed that the Places of Worship Act, 1991, applies in their favour.

"If the judgment comes in our favour, then we will seek an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey, carbon dating of Shivling," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.