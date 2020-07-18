Guna Suicide Bid: Scindia Assures Support to Dalit Farmer Couple

Regarding the videos, IG Gwalior Range Raja Babu Singh had told The Quint, “The video has been clipped and is being shared as police wielding lathis on locals but the police was actually trying to shoo away the people who were resisting the cops from taking the unconscious farmer couple to the hospital.”

The Indian Express reported that the police had claimed that Shishupal, Ahirwar’s younger brother, had attacked them. However, Shishupal reportedly said, “I did not assault anyone, I only pushed a constable because they were dragging my unconscious brother away. I told them not to do that and lift him properly. I got angry because they not only hit us with lathis but abused us and called us criminal Pardhis.”

Meanwhile, the police have registered FIRs against Rajkumar, his wife Sabitri and other locals present at the spot. Among other charges, Section 353 of the IPC (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, Section 309 of the IPC (Attempt to suicide) have been added to the FIR.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)