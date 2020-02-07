Ahmedabad Airport Employee Dons Bear Costume to Chase Away Langurs

In a bizarre incident in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Friday, 7 February, an employee at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport was seen, in a video, in a bear costume, chasing a langur from the airport’s premises.

The employee in the bear costume is Jaldeep Kapdi, a supervisor at the airport.

“There is an increase in the number of langurs in the area, there are several reports on it too. It becomes a problem for the flight to take off when the langurs come on the runway, which is why this costume is effective,” he said.

The video shows Kapdi in a bear costume, running from the runway to the ground, chasing away langurs.