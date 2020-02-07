Ahmedabad Airport Employee Dons Bear Costume to Chase Away Langurs
In a bizarre incident in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Friday, 7 February, an employee at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport was seen, in a video, in a bear costume, chasing a langur from the airport’s premises.
The employee in the bear costume is Jaldeep Kapdi, a supervisor at the airport.
“There is an increase in the number of langurs in the area, there are several reports on it too. It becomes a problem for the flight to take off when the langurs come on the runway, which is why this costume is effective,” he said.
The video shows Kapdi in a bear costume, running from the runway to the ground, chasing away langurs.
Loading...
Kapdi added, “When the monkeys come, I wear the costume and clear the operation area so there is no problem in landing or take off.” He explained that the langurs usually come in the morning and at sunset.