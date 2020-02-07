Ahmedabad Airport Employee Dons Bear Costume to Chase Away Langurs

Ahmedabad Airport Employee Dons Bear Costume to Chase Away Langurs

In a bizarre incident in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Friday, 7 February, an employee at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport was seen, in a video, in a bear costume, chasing a langur from the airport’s premises.

The employee in the bear costume is Jaldeep Kapdi, a supervisor at the airport.

“There is an increase in the number of langurs in the area, there are several reports on it too. It becomes a problem for the flight to take off when the langurs come on the runway, which is why this costume is effective,” he said.

The video shows Kapdi in a bear costume, running from the runway to the ground, chasing away langurs.

Kapdi added, “When the monkeys come, I wear the costume and clear the operation area so there is no problem in landing or take off.” He explained that the langurs usually come in the morning and at sunset.

Airport director Manoj Gangal said the costume was made since langurs are afraid of bears and that the experiment has been successful.
Ganjal further said, “When our employee wears this dress, the langurs get scared and start running, so it was a successful and good experiment. We have been doing this for the last one week.”

