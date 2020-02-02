Intruder Sneaks Into Bhopal Airport, Caught on Apron Area: CISF
In a major security breach, a 25-year-old man on Sunday, 2 February evening sneaked into the Madhya Pradesh government's hangar inter-connected to the Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal and "damaged" a parked helicopter before running towards the apron area where a flight was taxiing for take- off, a senior CISF officer said.
“Due to the incident, a Udaipur-bound flight with 46 passengers on board got delayed by one hour at around 8 pm,” said Virendra Singh, CISF Deputy Commandant.
The intruder was identified as Yogesh Tripathi, a resident of Bhopal.
He was handed over to the local police.
"The intruder was overpowered by CISF personnel within seconds when he ran towards the airport's apron, before he could enter the runway," he added.
He said Tripathi "damaged the chopper with his hands".
