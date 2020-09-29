Govt Drops Offset Clause in New Defence Acquisition Policy

In 2005, India adopted the Offset Policy for defence capital purchases. This meant that for all capital purchases above Rs 300 crore made through imports, the foreign vendor was required to invest at least 30 per cent of the value of the purchase in India, reported IANS.

This investment was to be made in the Indian defence and aerospace sector. Various avenues were available to the vendor to discharge these offset obligations. This included Foreign Direct Investment, offering of free Transfer of Technology to Indian firms, purchase of eligible products manufactured by Indian firms (exports). For the discharge of these offsets, the foreign vendor had to select an Indian firm as a partner (Indian Offsets Partner or IOPs).

The objective of the Offset policy was to develop the Indian defence industry so as to achieve self-reliance and reduce dependence on imports. From 2005 till March 2018, 46 offset contracts had been signed with foreign vendors, valued at Rs 66,427 crore.