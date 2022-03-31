Dr Kafeel Khan Booked for ‘Forcibly’ Treating Woman Patient in Ambulance

Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician who was among the accused in the 2017 BRD hospital case, has been booked for allegedly using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty after he "forcibly entered" an ambulance to examine a woman patient despite "objections raised by the driver".

Khan, who is contesting the MLC election from the Deoria-Kushinagar seat on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket, has, however, alleged that the case is politically motivated.