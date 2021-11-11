UP Govt Terminates Services of Suspended Gorakhpur Doctor Kafeel Khan
Seven others had also been suspended along with him, all seven of whom, Khan claimed, have now been reinstated.
Suspended Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan on Thursday, 11 November, took to Twitter to state that his services had been terminated by the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh.
Khan, a paediatrician with the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, was suspended from his services on 22 August 2017, in the thick of news regarding the death of around 60 babies over a few days in the hospital due to the lack of oxygen.
Talking to IANS on Thursday, Khan said that he was waiting for the formal termination order to be served to him.
"I will continue to fight for justice and will challenge the order in court," he said.
In the video uploaded on Twitter, Khan pointed out that he was being terminated despite the UP state government informing the Allahabad High Court that they had rejected a departmental re-inquiry order against him on 6 August. The inquiry order was initiated over a year ago, on 24 February 2020.
Khan had earlier been absolved of charges of medical negligence and corruption in connection with the deaths.
Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on 9 September had stayed Uttar Pradesh government's 'second suspension' order against the paediatrician for allegedly mistreating patients at the Bahraich District Hospital.
The bench headed by Justice Saral Srivastava had directed the UP government to wrap up the probe related to the 2019 suspension of Khan within a month.
(With inputs from IANS.)
