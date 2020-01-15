Goddess Lakshmi on Notes May Improve Condition of Rupee: Swamy

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has said he was in favour of inscribing the image of Goddess Lakshmi on banknotes which could "improve the condition of the Indian currency".

Swamy was speaking to reporters on Tuesday, 14 January night after addressing a lecture series titled 'Swami Vivekananda Vyakhyanmala' in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

Responding to a question about the picture of Lord Ganesha printed on the Indonesian currency, Swamy said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi can answer this question. I am in favour (of this). Lord Ganesha removes obstacles. I rather say that a picture of Goddess Lakshmi (on currency notes) may improve the condition of Indian currency. Nobody should feel bad about this."

Swamy said there was nothing objectionable in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.