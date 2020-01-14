Srishti Design School Students Behind Anti-Modi Graffiti: BJP MLA

Corporator of ward number 4 Satish, who was informed of the pictures by BBMP, raised an alarm. Soon, BJP MLA SR Vishwanath, Satish and 10 other local BJP leaders went to the Yelahanka New Town campus of Srishti Institute of Art Design and technology at around 11:30 am. The MLA’s men were joined by residents of the Shirke Apartments located near the college at the same time.

Speaking to The News Minute, Raghavendra said, "The BJP people were raising issues of graffiti. Most of the residents had a problem with the way the students dressed. They sit outside on the footpaths at night and drink. Although, my issue is with the parking and smoking, the issue of clothes should not have been raised as it’s a personal matter."