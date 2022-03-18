ADVERTISEMENT

Goa Police Busts Prostitution Racket, TV Actor Among 3 Rescued

Two of the rescued women, including the TV actress, are from Virar near Mumbai.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Two of the rescued women, including the TV actress, are from Virar near Mumbai. Image used for representational purposes.</p></div>
i

The Goa Crime Branch on Friday, 18 March, said it has arrested a 26-year-old Hyderabad-based man and rescued three women, including a television actress, after busting a prostitution racket at Sangolda village near Panaji.

Two of the rescued women, including the TV actress, are from Virar near Mumbai, while the third one hails from Hyderabad, a press release issued by the Crime Branch said, news agency PTI reported.

The police added, “Information was received by the Crime Branch that a person named Hafiz Syed Bilal was involved in prostitution activities and accordingly a trap was laid.”

Also Read

Goa: Newly Elected MLAs Take Oath, New CM Likely To Be Decided After Holi

Goa: Newly Elected MLAs Take Oath, New CM Likely To Be Decided After Holi
ADVERTISEMENT

The Crime Branch had laid a trap after verifying the information, during which the accused finalised a deal on payment of Rs 50,000 near a hotel at Sangolda village.

The Crime Branch said the accused was arrested when he arrived on 17 March along with the three women, aged between 30 and 37 years.

(With inputs from PTI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×