Goa Police Busts Prostitution Racket, TV Actor Among 3 Rescued
Two of the rescued women, including the TV actress, are from Virar near Mumbai.
The Goa Crime Branch on Friday, 18 March, said it has arrested a 26-year-old Hyderabad-based man and rescued three women, including a television actress, after busting a prostitution racket at Sangolda village near Panaji.
Two of the rescued women, including the TV actress, are from Virar near Mumbai, while the third one hails from Hyderabad, a press release issued by the Crime Branch said, news agency PTI reported.
The police added, “Information was received by the Crime Branch that a person named Hafiz Syed Bilal was involved in prostitution activities and accordingly a trap was laid.”
The Crime Branch had laid a trap after verifying the information, during which the accused finalised a deal on payment of Rs 50,000 near a hotel at Sangolda village.
The Crime Branch said the accused was arrested when he arrived on 17 March along with the three women, aged between 30 and 37 years.
(With inputs from PTI.)
