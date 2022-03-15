Goa: Newly Elected MLAs Take Oath, New CM Likely To Be Decided After Holi

While there is no clarity regarding who the next Chief Minister (CM) of Goa will be, newly elected MLAs of the Goa Legislative Assembly took oath on Tuesday, 15 March.

The MLAs were seen posing for a group photo after the oath-taking ceremony.

When asked about government formation in the state, Goa caretaker CM Pramod Sawant said, "Central observers will come. After they come, a discussion will be done, the Leader of the Legislative Party will be elected and then the formation of the Government will take place...I am going to Delhi today," news agency ANI reported.

Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan have been appointed the central observers for the selection of the leader of Goa's Legislative Assembly.

PS Sreedharan Pillai, the Governor of Goa, administered the oath to the new MLAs during a swearing-in ceremony held on Tuesday.