‘Misbehaviour Disappointing’: Kejriwal on Gargi Molestation Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, 10 February, said that it needs to be made sure that the students are absolutely safe in their colleges, responding to the incident at Delhi University’s Gargi college, where the students were allegedly molested by outsiders during the college festival.

“The misbehaviour with our daughters in Delhi University's Gargi college is very sad and disappointing. This will not be tolerated at all,” Kejriwal said in a tweet. Further, he said the culprits should be held and strict punishment meted out to them.