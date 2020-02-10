‘Misbehaviour Disappointing’: Kejriwal on Gargi Molestation Case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, 10 February, said that it needs to be made sure that the students are absolutely safe in their colleges, responding to the incident at Delhi University’s Gargi college, where the students were allegedly molested by outsiders during the college festival.
“The misbehaviour with our daughters in Delhi University's Gargi college is very sad and disappointing. This will not be tolerated at all,” Kejriwal said in a tweet. Further, he said the culprits should be held and strict punishment meted out to them.
Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took note of the alleged molestation of students at Delhi University’s Gargi College, and said the college administration has been asked to look into the matter.
Replying to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s question in Lok Sabha, Pokhriyal, on Monday, 10 February, said outsiders were behind the alleged molestation of students at the all-women college, and the administration of the institute has been told to take action.
Delhi Women’s Commission Takes Note
Delhi Women’s Commission (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal condemned the incident, saying action should be taken against the outsiders who were allowed inside the college.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Maliwal said the DCW is investigating the matter and issuing notices to Delhi Police and the college administration. “Action should be taken against those who did this and those who protected them,” Maliwal said.
Further, she slammed the Delhi Police for not filing an FIR in the matter. “It is a shame that the police has not filed an FIR yet. Those who have done this must get strictest of punishment,” she said, ANI reported.
DCW Chief Maliwal also reached the college on Monday morning to take stock of the situation amid protests within the college campus against Saturday’s incident.
Students of the all-women college have organised a protest against the goings-on at the annual festival. Heavy police force has been deployed outside the college in order to maintain the law and order situation in the area.
What Happened at Gargi
The incident took place on the third day of the annual fest, on which singer Jubin Nautiyal was scheduled to perform.
Earlier, at least six students from the Delhi University college alleged that they were molested by unidentified men during their college fest ‘Reverie’ on Thursday, 6 February.
Several other students and alumni, who attended the fest, told The Quint that there was a serious lapse in security on the night in question, with the college administration allowing people who did not have the required passes, to enter the fest.
A student, who did not want to identify herself, and is currently pursuing Applied Psychology, said that a large crowd started gathering as early as 3:30 pm outside the college’s two gates.
“It was one of the most traumatic experiences of my life. The men who were inside were putting their hands on anyone and everyone and kept moving,” a student told The Quint on 9 February.
Further, some students told us that the principal, Dr Promila Kumar, went on to ask the students why they come to these fests if they don't feel safe.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
