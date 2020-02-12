Gargi Molestation Case: Initial Probe Suggests College at Fault
Several students and alumni of Gargi college said that there was serious lapse of security, multiple women were harassed, men who did not have passes were allowed to enter the fest.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday, 12 February, said that it has examined footage from 23 CCTV cameras installed at Gargi college, out of which three were focused on the ground where the fest was taking place.

The initial probe established that the college was at fault, for not informing the police about the festival.

The police on Monday registered a case in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women college last week, after receiving a complaint from the college authorities.

The incident came to light after some students of the Delhi University college took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the 6 February college fest.

The students alleged that a group of men gatecrashed the event and molested them.

A case was registered at the Hauz Khas police station under IPC sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The Delhi University issued an advisory to all principals on Wednesday to ensure safety of women employees and students involved in the incident.

The University has also sought an action taken report within two weeks on the steps taken by the colleges to ensure the safety of students on campus, it said in the advisory issued on 10 February.

DU also condemned the Gargi College incident and urged police to take strong action against those involved.

It said it has also sought an action taken report from the college principal in the matter.

