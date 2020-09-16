Karnataka Police Unearth Four-Acre Marijuana Farm, Seize 9,872 Kg

The police are now looking out for Rudresh as they believe that he was the primary cultivator. “We will arrest him soon. Only after his arrest can we find the distributors and peddlers. So far, we suspect that the ganja was being transported to districts across Karnataka as Rudresh has been cultivating it for a while. The plot is located between other plantations and unless one goes inside to see, it is hard to detect the ganja plants,” the police said.

Three days ago, Samanthgouda was arrested. The four persons are currently in judicial custody and have been booked under Section 120(b) (Criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 (prohibition of cultivation of cannabis plant), 20(a) (punishment for cultivation of cannabis plant) and 20(b) (rigorous imprisonment of 10 years or more for the cultivation of cannabis plant) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.