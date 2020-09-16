Anubhav Sinha, Ravi Kishan’s War of Words Over Bollywood & Drugs
Anubhav Sinha asked Ravi Kishan to take responsibility for Bhojpuri Cinema
On 15 September, Anubhav Sinha responded to Ravi Kishan's comments about drug addiction in Bollywood by tweeting, "बड़ा आभारी हूँ भाई @ravikishann का कि संसद में बॉलीवुड और नशे पर बात चीत की। थोड़ी बात भोजपुरी फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री की भी करें। पिछले तीस साल से इस भाषा और उस कला के सीने पर नंगा नाच करके एक पूरी पीढ़ी में जो अश्लीलता का ज़हर घोला गया है उस पर भी बात होनी है। ज़िम्मेदार हैं वो। (I am very thankful to brother @ravikishann for talking about Bollywood and drugs in Parliament. Talk a little about the Bhojpuri film industry. For the last thirty years, the language and the art has poisoned a whole generation with vulgarity. The poison of obscenity should also been talked about. They are responsible.)
Anubhav Sinha further added, "मैं कांता नहीं हूँ ज़्यादा गाने। ज़रा रवि भाई को टैग करके भोजपुरी के गंदे गानों से अवगत कराएँ। उनकी ज़िम्मेदारी है। वो भोजपुरी सिनेमा के कारण ही आज संसद में विराजमान हैं। वो उठाएँगे आवाज़। (I don't know many but please tag Ravi bhai and make him aware about the kind of Bhojpuri songs that exist. It is his responsibility as he is in the parliament because of Bhojpuri cinema. He will speak up.)"
On Monday, Ravi Kishan had made remarks about drug addiction in the film industry. He had also praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for taking appropriate action. The NCB is presently investigating a drug probe involving Rhea Chakraborty in the case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
“Addictive substances have caused addiction in film industry. Our government has arrested several people in this matter and NCB is doing very good work. Sadly, there’s addiction in our industry where stars are seen as role models.”Ravi Kishan, BJP MP
Anubhav Sinha had also shared a video of Jaya Bachchan speaking about the recent vilification of the entertainment industry. In the speech, she asked the government to extend support and protection to the industry.
Sharing the video, Sinha wrote: "जया जी को सादर प्रणाम भेजता हूँ। जिनको पता नहीं वो देख लें। रीढ़ की हड्डी ऐसी दिखती है। ( I send my best regards to Jaya Ji. See those who don't know. This is how the spine looks.)
Jaya Bachchan's comments came in response to Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks referring to Bollywood as "gutter." Kangana also alleged that a majority of Bollywood has been exposed to drugs.
