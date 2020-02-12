Former TERI Chief RK Pachauri Put on Life Support in Delhi
Former TERI chief and environmentalist RK Pachauri has been put on life support, said PTI on Tuesday, 12 February, citing sources. Pachauri was admitted to the Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi with a prolonged cardiac ailment and underwent an open heart surgery. Sources also told The Quint that 79-year-old Pachauri is on ventilator. He reportedly suffered a heart stroke in Mexico in July last year.
Pachauri had to step down from his position in The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) after he was accused of sexually harassing a former woman colleague. The woman, who worked as a research analyst in his office at TERI, filed a complaint with the Delhi Police in 2015.
After she had filed a complaint against Pachauri, more allegations emerged in the months that followed.
What’s the Case All About?
In February 2015, a 29-year-old woman, who worked as a research analyst at TERI lodged a complaint against Pachauri for sexually harassing her. The FIR listed various offences against the environmentalist, such as of him sending “obscene” WhatsApp messages, emails, and making unwanted physical advances. Pachauri was booked under Sections 354A (advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), 354B (using criminal force against a woman), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 341 (wrongful restraint).
TERI, in February 2016, appointed Pachauri as the executive vice-chairman despite the allegations against him. However, following severe criticism, Pachauri went on indefinite leave from the organisation. Soon after, TERI terminated its three-year contract with him.
Later in the same month, another woman – a former employee at TERI – alleged that she had been sexually harassed when she worked with him 10 years ago. A third woman came forward in March 2016, accusing him of harassment.
In March 2017, the Delhi Police filed a Forensic Science Laboratory report in the case against him. The report stated that contrary to Pachauri’s insistence, no malware had tampered with the “obscene” text messages and emails that he had allegedly sent his former colleague.
In October 2018, three years after the FIR was filed against Pachauri on grounds of sexual harassment, a Delhi court had framed molestation charges against the environmentalist. The court framed charges under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (making physical contact, unwelcome and sexually coloured remarks) and 509 (teasing and using vulgar gesture and actions) of the Indian Penal Code.
The charges were framed after Pachauri appeared in court and pleaded not guilty.
According to an Economic Times report dated July 2019, Pachauri had sought exemption from personal appearance from court appearance on health grounds. He was reportedly undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mexico since 2018.
