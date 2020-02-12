Former TERI Chief RK Pachauri Put on Life Support in Delhi

Former TERI chief and environmentalist RK Pachauri has been put on life support, said PTI on Tuesday, 12 February, citing sources. Pachauri was admitted to the Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi with a prolonged cardiac ailment and underwent an open heart surgery. Sources also told The Quint that 79-year-old Pachauri is on ventilator. He reportedly suffered a heart stroke in Mexico in July last year.

Pachauri had to step down from his position in The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) after he was accused of sexually harassing a former woman colleague. The woman, who worked as a research analyst in his office at TERI, filed a complaint with the Delhi Police in 2015.

After she had filed a complaint against Pachauri, more allegations emerged in the months that followed.