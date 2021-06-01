Amid Lakshadweep Protests, a Massive COVID Surge Hits Islanders

Meanwhile, health facilities in Lakshadweep proved to fall short as COVID cases surged.

There are just three hospitals on the islands — Indira Gandhi (IG) Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Speciality Hospital in Kavaratti and the Government Hospital in Minicoy.

There are 70 beds in all at the IG hospital and Government Hospital. The Rajiv Gandhi Specialty is a 100-bed tertiary care hospital.

There are three 30-bed community health centres in Androth, Amini and Agatti. There are four primary health centres – each with 10 beds – in Kadmath, Kalpeni, Kilthan and Chetlat. There are two to three pharmacies in each of the islands.

“We have fever clinics in the hospital where people are tested and medicines are given. Those who test positive are made to stay in the first line treatment centres, which are basically four schools converted into 200-bed areas. But there are no doctors in these centres and only a few healthcare workers are available,” a doctor pointed out.

On 30 May 2021, there were 2,006 active cases and 23 containment zones in Lakshadweep.