Agar Koi Marne Ke Liye Aa Raha Hai: Yogi Sparks Row on CAA Deaths

The chief minister's statement that no deaths had taken place due to police firing was in contradiction to the Bijnor Police's acceptance that one person had been killed in police firing during the protests.

Public interest litigations that alleged police atrocities during protests against the CAA in UP will be taken up on 18 March.

In the petitions, it was alleged that excessive force was used by the police on protesters resulting in several deaths and injuries. They alleged that police action was unjustified and in violation of the fundamental rights of protesters.

In a hearing before the Allahabad High Court on Monday, the UP government had said 22 people had died in the state in the anti-CAA violence.

For rioting and destroying public properties, FIRs have been filed against 883 people in the state, out of which 561 have been granted bail.