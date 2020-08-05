Five-Judge SC Constitution Bench to Decide Challenge to EWS Quota

The bench observed that it is clear that for the purpose of deciding any case involving a substantial question of law as to the interpretation of the Constitution, the matter is to be heard by a bench of five judges.

The bench had last year reserved its order on a batch of petitions filed by NGOs Janhit Abhiyan and Youth for Equality and others challenging the validity of Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, 2019, on grounds that economic classification cannot become the sole basis for reservation.

The court noted that on the plea of a ceiling of 50 percent for affirmative action, it is the case of the respondent (Union of India) that though ordinarily 50 per cent is the rule, but this will not prevent it from amending the Constitution itself in view of the existing special circumstances to uplift the members of the society belonging to economically weaker sections.