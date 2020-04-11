Digital Divide: EWS Students in Delhi Struggle With Online Classes

Ever since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced the nation to go under a complete lockdown, Shanti’s (name changed) six-year-old daughter has been repeatedly posing a rather difficult question.

Unable to go to school, in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, the 2nd grade student has been asking her mother why “she is unable to study online, like other children.”

With no laptop or smartphone at home to access online lessons, Shanti – who admitted her daughter to a private school under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scheme – has run out of possible explanations.

“What do I even tell her? I have to explain to her that we don't have any device (smartphone or laptop),” said Shanti, in a melancholic tone over the telephone.