Two Dead in a Fire at a Packaging Factory in Surat, 125 Rescued

The fire, which has now been brought under control, is believed to have started around 5 am on Monday.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>At least two people were reported dead and 125 others were rescued in a fire that broke out in a factory in Surat.</p></div>
i

At least two people were reported dead and 125 others were rescued in a fire that broke out in a factory in Surat.

Firefighting operations are still underway at the packaging factory located in Vareli, Kadodara, Rupal Solanki, Deputy SP, Bardoli Division, told news agency ANI.

Authorities present at the spot said that one of the people died while trying to jump from the window in order to escape the fire.

The fire, which has now been brought under control, is believed to have started around 5 am on Monday, 18 October, Surat mayor Hemali Boghawala said.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar

