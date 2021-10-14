46 Killed as Building Catches Fire in Taiwan

Although Mayor Chen Chi-mai said the building was partly abandoned, having previously been host to restaurants, karaoke lounges, and a cinema, reports suggest that a number of residents of the block were old or faced some disabilities.

The BBC reported that around 79 people were rushed to the hospital, 14 of whom were in a serious condition. The death toll was later raised to 25 and the recent reports suggest it to be as high as 46.

In Taiwan, the official confirmation of death can only be made by a hospital, AP reported.