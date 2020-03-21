RSS’ Bhaiyyaji Joshi Alters Timings of Shakas for ‘Janata Curfew’

5: 00 am to 6:00 am: Wake up and engage in daily chores.

6:00 am to 6:45 am: Meditate with the family.

6:45 am to 7:30 am: Yoga.

7:30 am to 8:30 am: Husband to prepare breakfast with the guidance of wife. Children to make up the house after sending the help on paid leave for two weeks.

8:30 am to 9:00 am: Breakfast.

9:00 am to 10:00 am: The family together.

10:00 am to 11:30 am: Children to do school and college work, with the help of grandparents, and parents work from home.

11:30 am to 1:00 pm: The entire family cooks lunch (see how much you enjoy).

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm: Family lunch.

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm: Clean the kitchen and rest.

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm: Elders to explain family, ancestral background and history of at least three to four generations to the children. Also the ups and downs, difficult times, failures and successes.

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm: Meditation.

5:00 pm to 6:30 pm: The whole family, including grand parents, play indoor games like chess, carom, cards and memory.

6:30 pm to 8:00 pm: Mother to prepare dinner with the help of father.

8:00 pm to 8:30 pm: Dinner with family, maintain total mouna (silence).

8:30 pm to 10:00 pm: Rashtra Chintan (thinking about the nation) Know the original history of our motherland, read biography of great social reforms and debate within the family. Last but not the least, ‘think what you can do for the nation’.

10:00 pm to 5:00 am: Shuba rathri (good night)

The message ends with:

After 2 weeks - See the Transmission in your Family, City, and NATION.

IT CAN HAPPEN ONLY THROUGH YOU.

BHARATH MATA KI JAI