Farmers to Take Out Tractor Rally on 7 Jan, Escalate Protests

“On 26 January, we will hold a massive rally in Delhi with tricolours on tractors. We give a call for countrywide protests at all headquarters (of the unions),” NDTV quoted a protester.

Amid clashes between the police and farmers at Shahjahanpur border on 1 January, Yadav had also said, “If our demands are not accepted, we will hold a march at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) on 6 January. We will announce a date about when and move forward from Shahjahanpur border,” livemint reported.

Farmers have been protesting the three farm ordinances for over a month. After the seventh round of talks, attendee Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said that Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar “clearly said that the laws will not be repealed. He even told us to approach the Supreme Court for repeal of the laws,” NDTV quoted.