Round 7 of Talks Fail: Govt Avoiding Core Issue, Say Farm Unions

The bonhomie between the government and the unions had visibly reduced compared to the last meeting on 30 December, during which the ministers partook of the langar brought for the farmers by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. This didn't happen this time, as the farmers sat on the floor and ate the langar that the DSGMC had brought for them, while the government had the official lunch.

Also the meeting wasn't preceded by public pronouncements of a thaw from the governments' side, as had happened with Rajnath Singh and Som Parkash's statements in the run-up to the sixth round of talks.

In the sixth round of talks, the government did say that they would provide exemptions to farmers in the Electricity Act and on the matter of stubble burning.

But it was clearly in a much less conciliatory mood this time, with its adamant refusal to even begin discussing the repeal of the three laws.

However, this is not unexpected.

The Quint had earlier reported that there is a fundamental difference in the point of view of the government and farmers.

On one hand, the government is completely convinced about the need for the three laws.

It doesn’t see increasing influence of a few corporates in the agriculture sector as a bad thing. Far from it, the government actively thinks that boosting Indian corporate giants and creating conditions for them to compete in the world stage is in the national interest.

On the other hand, the farmers see the three farm laws as a death knell for their livelihood.

Especially in Punjab, the farmers say that due to the Green Revolution, they compromised on the sustainability of their agriculture – especially water table and soil quality – so that the food security needs of the country could be satisfied. So the government now withdrawing support and making them vulnerable to corporate interests, is seen as a betrayal.

This difference lies at the core of the ongoing deadlock.

Therefore, the only halfway measure that is possible is if the government agrees to stay the three farm laws for a fixed period and a time-bound committee is set up to draft new laws that address farmers' concerns while also implementing the government's reforms.