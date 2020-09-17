Here’s Why Farmers Are Protesting the 3 New Agriculture Ordinances

The moneylenders and businessmen used to earlier buy crops at affordable rates and store them in large numbers, and engage in black marketing. The government enacted the Essential Commodities Act in 1955 to curb black marketing. But now, under the new amendment, agricultural products like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils and potatoes have been removed from it.

The condition, however, has been kept that the ordinance will not be applicable in the event of a national disaster or emergency.

Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, told The Quint that his main concern was with regard to MSP system tampering.

Their demand, he said, is that 'the government should enact laws on the support price. This can stop excessive exploitation of farmers by middlemen and companies, and this step will increase the income of farmers. Crop purchases below the support price should be classified as a crime.’