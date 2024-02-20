Medical Report Busts Police Claim of 'No Pellet Guns Used' Against Farmers

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), Shatrujeet Kapur, while speaking to The Hindu on 18 February denied the use of pellet guns against farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri Border over demand for a Minimum Support Prince (MSP) guarantee law.

The Quint, however, has exclusively accessed the medical report of a protesting farmer who was admitted to the Government Medical College and Rajendra Hospital in Patiala with pellet injuries.