Khudai Khidmatgar Head Arrested for ‘Offering Namaz in UP Temple’

“They were going to all the temples in the area. When they reached the Nand Baba temple, they spoke to the priests and others, did their own darshan and got prasad as well. It was time for namaz so two of the four were beginning to leave while the other two were staying back in the temple. When they were about to leave, those from the temple stopped them and said that since the temple was a home of the Gods they could offer their prayers here. Therefore they came down three steps from the temple and offered their namaz there. This matter has been completely twisted,” Yadav says.



For days after their return, there was no issue. “Everything was fine, but then suddenly on the fourth day an FIR has been registered and everyone is saying we went there with ill intentions,” Yadav said.



Faisal Khan was there as part of his Braj Yatra, which covers the area of Vrindavan, Barsana, etc. As part of their journey they visited several other temples to promote religious harmony, including the Radhe ka mandir in Barsana and all the ghats of Yamuna as well.