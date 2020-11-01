‘Why Can’t We Be Violent?’ Communal Rage on Nikita Tomar’s Murder

The main accused has been identified as Tauseef, who is a resident of Sohna Road in Gurugram and is currently pursuing a course in physiotherapy, while the other accused has been identified as Rehan, who is a resident of Nuh district of Haryana, the police told news agency IANS.

Nikita’s father, Moolchand, said, “Tauseef knew Nikita from school. She was an extremely bright student and would often be asked to conduct school assembly etc. Tauseef started harassing her since school time but Nikita never accepted any of his advances or proposals.”

Narrating the incident from 2018 when Nikita was abducted by Tauseef, Naveen said, “In 2018, Tauseef had tried to force Nikita to get married to him. She was still in school then. After she went to college, Tauseef had abducted her. We had filed an FIR. The police found her within two hours.”

The family said, in 2018, they had withdrawn the FIR after Nikita was found due to “political pressure” from Tauseef’s family.

Tauseef belongs to a family of influential Congress MLAs and state ministers. His grandfather, Chaudhary Kabir Ahmed, was an MLA from Mewat. Kabir Ahmed’s brother Khurshid Ahmed was an elected member of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and also a state Cabinet minister. Tauseef’s uncle, Aftab Ahmed, is the sitting Congress MLA from Nuh constituency.

Nikita’s brother, Naveen said: