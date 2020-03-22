Coronavirus: What Happens During A COVID-19 Test, Explained

Step 1: Sample Collection

The specimen is collected through throat and nasal swabs, and inserted into a virus-transposing medium and sent to the lab.

Step 2: Extracting RNA

The genetic material in the coronavirus, which originates in animals, is an RNA –ribonucleic acid – and not DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) like in humans. The next step is to separate the RNA from everything else in the sample – human cells, proteins, enzymes – that would chew up that viral genetic code.

This is done using a centrifugal process by adding chemicals, where the RNA collects at the bottom of the sample. This process is also automated when large samples are to be tested.

Step 3: Conversion to DNA

The RT enzyme is used to convert the RNA into DNA – going from one strand to two. In order to set up this reaction, you need a “master mix”, which usually contains nucleotides (to make new DNA), taq DNA polymerase (an enzyme to amplify the DNA), PCR buffers (to create optimal conditions for taq DNA polymerase) and magnesium salts.

Step 4: Amplifying the DNA

Primers – short synthesised fragments of nucleic acid – are added to help define the area to be amplified. This mixture is then added to the PCR machine, which raises and decreases the temperature alternately for 15-20 seconds.

In one cycle, temperature is raised to separate the DNA strand and cool it down. “Usually, [the temperature is raised to] between 55 and 60 deg C, and at this time, the primers will bind,” Ravi said. “The next step is to raise the temperature to 72 deg C at which the new strand will be synthesised. This whole thing is called one cycle. For RT-PCR, one has to do 40 such cycles and this approximately takes an hour, and each cycle is about one one-and-a-half minutes.”