Exit Polls: Tough Fight in WB, LDF to Win Kerala, DMK to Sweep TN

The TMC, as per the CVoter Exit Poll, is projected to secure a narrow win with 158 seats, with a loss of around 53 seats as compared to the 2016 elections. Meanwhile, the BJP is expected to win around 115 seats, a massive jump from the three seats it won in 2016.

As per the Republic-CNX poll, while the TMC is projected to win 128-138 seats, the BJP may cross the halfway mark of 146 with 138-148 seats.

Meanwhile, the India Today-My Axis Poll projected a “tight fight” with a potential BJP win; and News X-Polstrat and Today’s Chanakya predicted a return of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.